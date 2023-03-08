press release: Our twice a month movie group, Q-Cinema continues to show LGBTQ+ based movies and shows that highlight our communities and some light discussion after! Drinks and Snacks are provided at each showing and there is a vending machine in the kitchenette.

The first week in March's showing is ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE - March 8th@7pm.

Anything's Possible stars Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter, and Kelly Lamor Wilson. The movie featured the directoral debut of Billy Porter.

If you can't make it be sure to stop on by the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at OutReach LGBTQ Community Center! 2701 International Lane, Ste 101, Madison WI 53704! Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!