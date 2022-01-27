ONLINE: Apart

media release: APART Documentary FREE Women Warrior Series.

Join EXPO for a special viewing and panel conversation about the documentary Apart!

3 Moms. 4 kids. 18 Years.

Since the beginning of the War on Drugs, the number of women in U.S. prisons has grown by over 800%.

The majority are mothers.

In a Midwestern state caught between harsh drug sentencing and rising incarceration for women, three unforgettable mothers—Tomika, Lydia, and Amanda— return home from prison and rebuild their lives after being separated from their children for years.

Their stories overlap at a new reentry program for women, run by Malika, an advocate formerly incarcerated in the same prison. Filmed over 3 ½ years, APART traces their steps as they reconstruct lives derailed by drugs and prison.