ONLINE: APDA Trivia Night

press release:

Grab your favorite snack & beverage, and dust off your thinking cap for our professionally-hosted online trivia!

Cost is just $10 and supports the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association. Register here.

You'll see and hear your host via YouTube Live, and answer questions in real time via web-browser. (We promise, it's super simple!)

Friday, May 22, 2020, 8pm CDT

We recommend joining the YouTube Live video on a computer (or via the YouTube app on your smart TV!) and then joining the interactive game from your mobile device.

The winner will earn bragging rights and an APDA Swag Bag!

Your registration confirmation email will contain all the links and instructions you'll need to participate and have a great time!

