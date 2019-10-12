press release: On Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3pm, Aplomb will perform at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Tickets are $12 in advance (https://aplomb-all.bpt.me/) and $15 at the door. Student tickets $5 off with a valid school ID. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 2:30pm

Aplomb is Eric Miller, viola da gamba, and Daniel Sullivan, harpsichord. Aplomb is dedicated to performance of chamber music from the 17th and 18th centuries, particularly the ravishing music composed in France during the first half of the 18th century.

Program:

François Couperin - Première Suite, Pièces de violes (1728)

C.P.E. Bach Sonate in C for Viola da Gamba Wq 136 (1745)

Domenico Scarlatti, Four Keyboard Sonatas (1685-1757)