The Apologists, Broken Boards, Blue Herons

× Expand Bob Koch The Apologists on a loading dock. The Apologists

$10.

media release: The Red Rooster heats up early January with a trio of Madison bands – each bringing a different twist! The Apologists (pictured) came together as creative performers at the Broom Street Theater in the Joel Gersmann era; they play a wide range of cover tunes from Dolly Parton to PJ Harvey from Johnny Cash to Johnny Thunders from Gram Parsons to The Minutemen.

The Broken Boards have quickly ascended to one of the region’s top retro/surf instrumental acts, crafting authentic originals and mining hidden nuggets such as “Sheba” by Johnny & the Hurricanes.

The Blue Herons could be touted as “birds of a feather;” their musical plumage is enhanced by the eclectic ear of long-time WORT host Bill “The Walking Doctor” Sievert.