The Apologists, Ginny & the Fizz, The Blue Herons

media release: Join us for a night of rock with a touch of pop as Local Favorites THE APOLOGISTS take the stage with The BLUE HERONS and Minneapolis rockers GINNY & THE FIZZ!!

Ginny & The Fizz: One part queer Two parts alt rock Garnished with a '90s twist

Hand crafted by Michael Shannon (He/Him) and Mat Lochner (He/Him) on guitar, Jarod Schiebout (He/Him) on drums, Maddie Thies (She/Her) on bass, and the one and only Eric LeBlanc (He/ They) on effervescent, power vocals. Ginny & The Fizz is soon to become your favorite band - and cocktail!