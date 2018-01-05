press release:

Opening 5pm January 5th, show closes January 26th.

Free, open to public 10-6 Tues - Fri, 11-4 Sat.

Cronometro 338 West Lakeside St. Madison

This is a gallery presentation of work by Mike Appel, master frame builder and designer extraordinaire. From constructing the initial prototype frame for TREK to twenty years of independent frame building Appel Racing Cycles has had a deep influence on cycling culture and design. The exceptional craftsmanship can be seen in each of the frames, bikes and drawings on display. Radical designs, unique assembly methods, and beautiful paintwork are hallmarks of the Appel bike.