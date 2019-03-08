press release:

Aquaman (2018)

USA | 142 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. James Wan

Fri March 8th | 5:30 PM

Sat March 9th | 5:30 PM

Sun March 10th | 3:00 PM

Arthur Curry, the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.

"Aquaman is a success. The film makes the most out of its fine cast and psychedelic imagery and remembers to have some fun along with the world building." - Jason Gorber (HighDef Digest)