Aquaman

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: 

Aquaman (2018)

USA | 142 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. James Wan

Fri March 8th | 5:30 PM

Sat March 9th | 5:30 PM

Sun March 10th | 3:00 PM

Arthur Curry, the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.

 "Aquaman is a success. The film makes the most out of its fine cast and psychedelic imagery and remembers to have some fun along with the world building." - Jason Gorber (HighDef Digest) 

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
