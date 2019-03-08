Aquaman
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:
Aquaman (2018)
USA | 142 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. James Wan
Fri March 8th | 5:30 PM
Sat March 9th | 5:30 PM
Sun March 10th | 3:00 PM
Arthur Curry, the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.
"Aquaman is a success. The film makes the most out of its fine cast and psychedelic imagery and remembers to have some fun along with the world building." - Jason Gorber (HighDef Digest)
Info
