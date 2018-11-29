press release: Brazil | 98 min | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. by Affonso Uchoa and João Dumans

Thurs November 29 | 7:00 PM

André, a teenager, lives in an industrial town in Brazil near an old aluminum factory. One day, a factory worker, Cristiano, suffers an accident. Asked to go to Cristiano’s house to pick up clothes and documents, André stumbles on a notebook, and it’s here that Araby begins — or, rather, transforms. As André reads from the journal entries, we are plunged into Cristiano’s life, into stories of his wanderings, adventures, and loves.

"An instant classic. Has the truly rare capacity to inspire and energize with the optimistic sense that nothing is impossible." - Neil Young (The Hollywood Reporter)