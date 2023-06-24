Arbor Hills Neighborhood Garage Sales

media release: Head out throughout the neighborhood to search for new-to-you treasures during the Arbor Hills Garage Sale event!

Interested in hosting a sale? Reach out to AHNA events coordinator Aaron Eicher (aaroneicher @ gmail.com) to be added to the map. Please be sure to let Aaron know what types of items you'll be selling so that can also be added to the map. Share pictures of your finds on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #AHNAGarageSale - your fabulous find might be featured in the next newsletter!

If you would like the details of your sale updated, please send an email info @ arborhills.org.

Post garage sale, if you have any unsold kids clothing (boots, jackets, etc) consider dropping them off at 3030 Irvington Way on Sunday, June 25 (bin on front porch). All proceeds will benefit Leopold Elementary School.