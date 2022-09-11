Arboretum Adventure/Aventura en el Arboreto

Catholic Multicultural Center work day/hike (English/Spanish), meet 9:30 am, 9/11, Arbor Drive parking lot for the Arboretum. RSVP: laura@cmcmadison.org.

media release: Catholic Multicultural Center is hosting a bilingual "Adventure in the Arboretum" nature event Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 to 12:00pm. We will learn more about the arboretum and the plants that grow there, volunteer for awhile cutting down invasive bushes, and then enjoy some snacks and a short hike through part of the arboretum. Light physical labor is involved in this activity, and participants will be asked to wear pants and close-toed shoes. We will meet directly at the Arboretum, at the gravel parking lot on the corner of Monroe St and Arbor Dr. A map and more details will be provided to all registrants. It will be a fun time discovering and exploring this local natural gem together!