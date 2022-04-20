ONLINE: Archival Reflections: Can You See Yourself?

How are marginalized communities included in the archives, who decides what history is protected, and how can we create a more inclusive record? Find out how you can influence our community's future reflection!

Authors Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson and exhibit artist nipinet landsem consider their experiences in researching and designing their new book and exhibit We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin. Moderated by longtime community activist Scott Seyforth, this approachable discussion will focus on archives, representation, the future of community memory work, and LGBTQ+ and BIPOC experiences in cultural heritage settings.

JOIN AT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4d5iI4ZpJjU

Hosted by the Friends of UW-Madison Libraries