media release: It’s no secret that Wisconsinites love to tailgate and grill out – even in the winter. Grab a coat, mittens and hat, and be amongst the first in line to secure single-game tickets for the Brewers 2022 season. This year’s Arctic Tailgate, returns on Saturday, Feb. 26 after a two-year hiatus, marking the first official Brewers tailgate of the year, as well as the first opportunity for fans to buy single-game tickets for the 2022 regular season.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at the American Family Field Box Office, online or by calling (414) 902-4000 beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26, but for Brewers fans brave enough to face the harsh Wisconsin winter weather, the party begins on Friday, Feb. 25.

The American Family Field Brewers 2 parking lot will open at noon on Friday, Feb. 25, with the Arctic Tailgate party starting at 6 p.m. inside the Restaurant To Be Named Later. Featuring live music with Phil Norby and appearances by Bernie Brewer™ and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages®, the Restaurant To Be Named Later at American Family Field will be the place to be for fans looking to celebrate the return of Brewers baseball.

The Friday night party will also feature various competitions and chances for fans to win prizes, including a Brewers Quizmasters Trivia contest that will start at 8 p.m. and give fans the opportunity to take home autographed Brewers merchandise. Saturday morning festivities begin at 7 a.m. and will include live music by Wait for Morning and a live ice sculpture demonstration done by Art Below Zero. There will be plenty of great eats for fans on Saturday morning including free donuts supplied by Grebe’s Bakery, brats and breakfast pizza. The event will include live broadcasts from Newsradio 620 WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee. Further, Saturday evening, Restaurant To Be Named Later will host a special beer pairing dinner with Atwater Brewery.

In addition, the first 200 fans who stay overnight will receive an exclusive “Arctic Tailgate” T-shirt. Note: The Brewers WILL NOT allow fans to stay at American Family Field overnight if the projected temperatures are below 10 degrees.

Only a very limited number of Opening Day tickets will be available at this event, with each fan able to purchase a maximum of four tickets to Opening Day (subject to availability).

Please note the following safety regulations for the Arctic Tailgate: Participants will not be permitted to set up camp prior to noon on Feb. 25. No hand-made or hand-built shelters shall be permitted. No shelters made of cardboard or wood will be permitted. Shelters with a footprint greater than 100 square feet are not permitted unless otherwise approved by the Brewers. American Family Field power sources are not available for public use and gas generators are not permitted on the property. Only state-approved gas/propane heating/grilling units with fuel-valve turn-offs and self-contained charcoal/wood units are permitted; provided, however, that they must be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the building or shelters. Activity and items permitted on the premises are subject to the approval of the Brewers. The Brewers reserve the right to remove any shelter, items, or individuals from the property.

Beginning with the first day of single-game ticket sales, pricing for all regular season home games is subject to change. Fans will usually receive the lowest price when they purchase their seats in advance. For more information regarding demand-based pricing for specific games, fans can visit brewers.com/tickets.

Fans will also be able to purchase parking passes in advance for all Brewers home games at American Family Field in 2022, including Opening Day. Complete details regarding American Family Field parking prices are as follows:

General Parking: Advanced-purchase general parking passes will be $13 for Monday through Friday games and $15 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. General parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $15 for Monday-Friday contests and $20 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games.

Preferred Parking: Advanced-purchase preferred parking passes will be $18 for Monday through Friday games and $20 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Preferred parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $25 for Monday-Friday contests and $40 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games.

Bus Parking: Advanced-purchase bus parking passes will be $55 for Monday through Friday games, $100 for Opening Day and $70 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $75 for Monday-Friday contests and $100 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes for Opening Day can only be purchased in advance.

Along with single-game tickets, parking passes are available for purchase at the American Family Field Box Office, online or by calling (414) 902-4000. The American Family Field Box Office will remain open until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. The normal Box Office hours are from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with extended hours on game days, including Sunday games from 10am-3pm.

For more information on Arctic Tailgate, visit brewers.com/arctictailgate.