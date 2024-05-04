media release: Faith is not pretending that we have no doubts!

What are we supposed to do with the doubts we have?

Asking hard questions is part of the life of faith!

We are so excited to welcome Dr. Glenna Jackson and Dr. Sam Dzobo as our 2024 Lyons Lecturer! Join us May 4, 2024 for lectures and question and answer sessions with Drs. Jackson and Dzobo. Event includes two lectures and two question and answer sessions.

Drs. Jackson and Dzobo's presentation is titled Are Jesus' Teachings Relevant in Today's World?

Morning lecture at 10am: Reconstructing the Stories of Jesus with a Rural African Perspective

Afternoon lecture at 1:15 pm: A Picture of Jesus' Parables--Looking Outside the Frame

Please email info@fumc.org if you have any questions about the Lyons Lecture.

Thank you and we hope you enjoy the event!

To honor the memory and ministry of Rev. David P. Lyons, a lecture program was established by First United Methodist Church of Madison. Each spring, a distinguished scholar is invited to share insight and understandings in the areas of theology, biblical interpretation, religious history, and spirituality.

Realizing God is bigger than our human constructs, David Lyons, who had a deep and abiding faith in the God of love, opened windows and doors to seeing and knowing God outside the human parameters that have defined God for so long.

This lecture series continues in the spirit of that quest.

Contributions to the Lyons Lecture or Endowment can be made here.