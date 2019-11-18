Are Public Schools Becoming Constitution-Free Zones?

press release: Race, sex, religion, crime, liberty, patriotism, equality. The Supreme Court’s treatment of these incendiary topics has indelibly shaped public education and the constitutional rights of students around the country. Professor Justin Driver maintains that since the 1970s, the Supreme Court has regularly abdicated responsibility in protecting students’ rights, risking transforming public schools into Constitution-free zones and in turn jeopardizing our basic constitutional order.

How have courts evaluated corporal punishment, random drug tests, strip searches, and transgender students accessing restrooms?

Join Driver, author of The Schoolhouse Gate: Public Education, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for the American Mind, as he analyzes these pressing legal questions regarding public schools and their place in American society. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Featuring:

Justin Driver, Professor of Law, Yale Law School; Member, ACS National Board of Academic Advisors

This event is free and open to the public. A light breakfast will be provided