A Serpent's Tooth: A King Lear Musical

press release: Are We Delicious? is thrilled to announce a musical adaptation of the classic Shakespeare tragedy with original songs inspired by the music of The Smiths and The Cure, and with dances created and performed by Kanopy Dance.

January 24-25-26-30-31 and February 1-2, at 7:30 pm with a special matinee January 27 at 4 pm , Drury Stage of the Bartell Theater (upstairs).

Beginning with the original text and a one-page outline, the Delicious ensemble will write, rehearse and premiere their original, contemporary King Lear musical in only seven days. Are We Delicious? depends on the creativity, camaraderie and hard work of its local, multi-talented ensemble as they collaborate in a “deliberate crisis experience”, overcoming creative blocks and integrating different perspectives to create art that’s fresh, exciting and unexpected.

The King Lear ensemble includes recognizable performers from previous Are We Delicii, local theatre productions, local rock bands, and members of Kanopy Dance. The ensemble will include people who have done Delicious ten times as well as people who have never worked this way.

$25 general, $20 seniors/students

This project is supported by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. Additional funding is provided by The Joan L and Robert C Gilkison Family Foundation.

The Are We Delicious? 2018-2019 season is sponsored by WORT 89.9 FM community radio providing alternative music, news and public affairs to South Central Wisconsin. Live streaming, program archives and podcasts are available at wortfm.org

Are We Delicious? is produced by Delicious Creative Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to conduct charitable and educational activities related to collaborative performance art projects which prioritize creativity and empowerment, teamwork and cooperation, self-confidence, and expansion of individual creative potential within a supportive group experience.