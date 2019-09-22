Are We Delicious Season Kick-off
Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for free food and a preview of our 2019-2020 season September 22.
Get the scoop on...
- Our 3 Mainstage shows
- Delicious community events and classes
- The Core Ensemble and how they'll make this season special
- Special season subscription rates
- Fundraising and volunteer opportunities
And enjoy fee food and soft drinks (cash bar).
Sunday, September 22, 7 to 8:30 pm, Glass Nickel Pizza East, 2916 Atwood
Seating is limited, so please let us know you're coming by writing back or join the Facebook event.
