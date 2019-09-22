Are We Delicious Season Kick-off

Google Calendar - Are We Delicious Season Kick-off - 2019-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Are We Delicious Season Kick-off - 2019-09-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Are We Delicious Season Kick-off - 2019-09-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Are We Delicious Season Kick-off - 2019-09-22 19:00:00

RSVP

Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for free food and a preview of our 2019-2020 season September 22.

Get the scoop on...

  • Our 3 Mainstage shows
  • Delicious community events and classes
  • The Core Ensemble and how they'll make this season special
  • Special season subscription rates
  • Fundraising and volunteer opportunities

And enjoy fee food and soft drinks (cash bar).

Sunday, September 22, 7 to 8:30 pm, Glass Nickel Pizza East, 2916 Atwood

Seating is limited, so please let us know you're coming by writing back or join the Facebook event.

Info

280GlassNickel.jpg
Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Theater & Dance
RSVP
Google Calendar - Are We Delicious Season Kick-off - 2019-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Are We Delicious Season Kick-off - 2019-09-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Are We Delicious Season Kick-off - 2019-09-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Are We Delicious Season Kick-off - 2019-09-22 19:00:00