ONLINE: Are You My Mother? Unique Ways to Raise and Release Whooping Cranes Into the Wild

media release: Join ICF for our webinar with North America Program Crane Analyst Hillary Thompson, Chick Rearing Supervisor and Senior Aviculturist Marianne Wellington, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Wildlife Technician Eva Szyszkoski on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

Endangered Whooping Cranes were once almost extinct. Through many conservation efforts and reintroductions, there are now over 800 of them in the world. This total includes two reintroduced populations in areas where Whooping Cranes once called home. But how did they get there? Learn about some of the innovative ways we raise Whooping Cranes in captivity and how we release them into the wetlands of Wisconsin and Louisiana.

Sponsored in memory of Kate Marrs, long-time friend and supporter of the International Crane Foundation.

