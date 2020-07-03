ONLINE: Are You Now or Have You Ever Been...

press release: American Players Theatre is excited to announce a new play reading series: Out of the Woods, play readings performed and recorded live. APT’s core acting company, alongside some other great APT actors, will be reading a selection of plays using Zoom virtual meeting software. The readings are streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin. Play readings will be posted on Fridays at 7:00 PM CT on their website: pbswisconsin.org. On opening night, they will also stream on both APT’s and PBS Wisconsin’s Facebook pages.They will be free to view, and available through July 19, with the full series available for one week, July 12 – 19.

July 3

Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been…

By Carlyle Brown. Directed by David Daniel.

Writer and activist Langston Hughes faces down his fears by writing a poem on the eve of his appearance before the Senate Permanent-Sub-Committee on Investigations on Un-American Activities.

Featuring: Jim DeVita (Senator Dirksen), Jamal James (Frank Reeves), Gavin Lawrence (Langston Hughes), Brian Mani (Senator McCarthy), James Ridge (Roy Cohn), Marcus Truschinski (David Schine).