ONLINE: Ari Herstand

media release:On Friday, singer/songwriter, entrepreneur and best-selling music business author Ari Herstand will celebrate the release of his new album 'Like Home' with a special performance at Hotel Cafe, a Los Angeles institution. Ari will also speak with KCRW's Chris Douridas on the life-changing events told through the album.

We'd love for you to tune in!

Described by Forbes as "the poster child of DIY music," the LA-via-Minneapolis Ari Herstand is an entrepreneur, musician, best-selling author, educator, advocate and authority on how to succeed as an independent musician. He has collaborated with acts like Cake, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Ben Folds, and his music has appeared in TV shows, commercials and films.