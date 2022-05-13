Arkheim Ra, Woodman/Earhart, DJ Hanna, Terrran

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Arkheim Ra

touring synth-witch/songwriter and composer, formerly of the folk/punk scene.

https://arkheimra.bandcamp.com/releases

Woodman/Earhart

dark ambiant sonic manipulator duo

https://woodman-earhart.bandcamp.com

DJ Hanna

Madison DJ making you bop at all the coolest parties

Terran

Owner and operator of Mobius Glen recording studio’s solo electronic project

https://terranbarretta.bandcamp.com

Info

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Arkheim Ra, Woodman/Earhart, DJ Hanna, Terrran - 2022-05-13 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Arkheim Ra, Woodman/Earhart, DJ Hanna, Terrran - 2022-05-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Arkheim Ra, Woodman/Earhart, DJ Hanna, Terrran - 2022-05-13 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Arkheim Ra, Woodman/Earhart, DJ Hanna, Terrran - 2022-05-13 20:00:00 ical