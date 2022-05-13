Arkheim Ra, Woodman/Earhart, DJ Hanna, Terrran
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Arkheim Ra
touring synth-witch/songwriter and composer, formerly of the folk/punk scene.
https://arkheimra.bandcamp.com/releases
Woodman/Earhart
dark ambiant sonic manipulator duo
https://woodman-earhart.bandcamp.com
DJ Hanna
Madison DJ making you bop at all the coolest parties
Terran
Owner and operator of Mobius Glen recording studio’s solo electronic project
Music