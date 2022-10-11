ARMA-Madison

media release: Considerations for NARA on the Future of Recordkeeping

This presentation summarizes a paper published by The MITRE Corporation that considers the National Archives and Records Administration’s (NARA) role in leading the federal government to the next generation of recordkeeping. It looks at four areas of opportunity for leadership.

(1) Fostering sustainable cross-professional collaboration to address various records and information management challenges in government.

(2) Strengthening the recordkeeping workforce, including records managers, Freedom of Information Act staff, and declassification officials.

(3) Articulating a zero-click recordkeeping strategy where records management decisions are embedded in systems that support mission-based work.

(4) Enabling agencies to adopt artificial intelligence and risk-based frameworks to modernize the government’s document review and release infrastructure.

The white paper is available at: https://www.mitre.org/news- insights/publication/ considerations-nara-future- recordkeeping.

Eliot Wilczek is a records and knowledge management engineer at MITRE. He has been as a records manager and archivist for 25 years, previously working in higher education before joining MITRE.

Krista Ferrante is the Corporate Archivist at MITRE. She has 16 years of experience as an archivist. She is currently the chair of the Society of American Archivists Committee on Public Policy.