ARMA-Madison

media release: IG and Cybersecurity

IG professionals are required to understand security threats to their organizations and the information they are charged to protect. This presentation explores current threats and how an IG professional can help cyber security professionals safeguard data.?? IG professionals attending this session will learn theoretical and practical knowledge on protecting data from a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), a Certified Records Manager (CRM), and an instructor at San Jose State Universities MARA program.??

About Our Speaker: Andrew Ysasi (EE-SA-SEE), MS, FIP, CIPM, CIGO, CISM, PMP, CRM, IGP, CSAP has 25 years of experience in executive leadership, technology, privacy, security, and information governance. As Vice President of Advocacy for VRC, Andrew is tasked with mentoring, educating, volunteering, and advocating for all matters related to information governance (IG). He serves as the President of the ICRM in 2022. Andrew is the President of IG GURU®, an IG news organization and a resume expert with Admovio®, where his work is published on CIO.com. In addition, Andrew is an instructor at San Jose State University's School of Information, a contributor to ARMA's IGBOK, a contributor to Wiley's Information Governance 2nd Edition, and a former board member for i-SIGMA. Andrew has a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, a bachelor of science in information technology, and a certificate in data analytics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.