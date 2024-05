Armacanqui Quartet

media release: Peruvian guitarist Richard Hildner Armacanqui’s newest project seamlessly blends his native music with a variety of jazz styles to form a unique sound featuring Andean, Afro-Peruvian, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. One of Madison’s most unique and exciting new Latin bands from masters who brought us Golpe Tierra and Acoplados.

Richard Hildner Armacanqui, guitar | Nick Moran, bass | Patric Cassidy & Yorvanis Duran, percussion