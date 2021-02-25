ONLINE: Armchair Boogie

× Expand David E. Jackson Armchair Boogie

media release: Join Armchair Boogie for a special live stream from the historic Barrymore Theater Thursday 2/25 at 8pm as the band announces the line-up for their inaugural festival, The Boogiedown! This performance will also be a Folk Alliance International showcase. Armchair Boogie can be defined by their pickin’ skills and infectious grooves. Augie Dougherty (banjo, vocals) and Ben Majeska (guitar, vocals) began playing under the name before becoming complete with the addition of Eli Frieders (bass) and solidification of Denzel Connor (drums) as the driving rhythm section behind a bluegrass, up-tempo, jammin-funkgrass outfit.

All proceeds are split between the band, the venue, and the production team. All support is greatly appreciated! Happy viewing!

Venmo: https://venmo.com/lucidstreamslive

PayPal: https://paypal.com/paypalme/lucidstreamslive

Cash App: https://cash.app/$LucidStreamsLive

We will be streaming to our Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/N-eVqZJ85jg and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucidstreamslive