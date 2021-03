press release: Tune into Facebook live or our YouTube channel to connect with other fans to relive some of your favorite Blue Ox Music Festival & Campout in the Pines memories.

The Spring series kicks off THIS FRIDAY, March 5th at 7:30 PM CDT with a throwback to The Earls of Leicester's 2019 Blue Ox set featuring Jerry Douglas. (See schedule below)

*In partnership with JamGrass TV