media release: Joseph Chung and Joseph Abella are an electronic duo known professionally as ARMNHMR. This LA based pair is signed to multiple music labels including Monstercat, Spinnin’ Record, and Ultra Music. They have around 500 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify, and 100 thousand followers on Instagram. Their newest release is a remix of “It’s You” by MAX feat. Keshi. Their music is compared to producers like Seven Lions, Said the Sky, and Dabin. Tickets are on sale now.

https://www.armnhmr.com/