press release: Welcome to a rare opportunity to hear “kveding” vocal folk music of Norway with ballads from the middle ages and much more. The music along with their stories are brought to life by translations, vivid descriptions and the voice of Arna Rennan.

Arna Rennan immersed herself in “kveding,” the style of traditional folk singing at the Institute of folk culture in Rauland, Norway. There she learned directly from tradition bearers; Ragnhild Furholt, Agnes Buen Garnaas and Frode Nyholt. She is attracted to strong and unusual melodies and the captivating stories that offer a glimpse into another time and place. She has performed extensively throughout the Midwest at festivals through the library systems in Minnesota, and together with Loretta Kelley in the Washington DC area. She has recorded four CDs: Nordic Shores, Big Brother/ Little Brother, Treasures Left Behind and Rescued Treasures in 2017. Arna also hosts a radio program, Nordic Roots Music, on KTWH, Two Harbors Community Radio. (ktwh.org)

Admission: $10