Arno Michaelis & Pardeep Singh Kaleka

press release: These are tumultuous times for race relations in America. The President of the United States is routinely accused of being a racist for both his words and his policies. White supremacists are marching in the streets. Hundreds of thousands of Dreamers are being threatened with deportation. In these divisive times, two men from drastically different backgrounds have come together on a mission to stop hate. In The Gift of Our Wounds: A Sikh and a Former White Supremacist Find Forgiveness After Hate, Arno Michaelis and Pardeep Singh Kaleka, with Robin Gaby Fisher, tell the remarkable story of how their friendship grew out of a horrific hate crime. This gut-wrenching book provides a vital understanding of how to combat racism and white supremacists in order to build an inclusive society based on unity and respect.