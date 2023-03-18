Presented by BlueStem Jazz and Audio for the Arts. Tickets are $15.

media release: Brad Townsend [bass], Mark Siegenthaler [Keys], Nick Zielinski [drums]

Drums: Throughout his career, Nick Zielinski has channeled his creative energies into a variety forward-thinking independent musical projects including: ARP of the Covenant, @indicative_of_drumming, Mantis, BANZAT Trio, A.S.T.R.O. (Anders Svanoes Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra), Ingo Bethke, Brenda and the Holsum Family Fiscal Planner, Breanna Tandy and the Halcyon Muffin Parallelisms, and About Ouch!. In a former life he also performed extensively in regional musical theatre productions and orchestral ensembles throughout the upper midwest but that was killing his soul, so he quit doing that.

Nick has performed and showcased his improvisations and compositions at music festivals and snobby academic conferences such as: The Heliotrope Festival, The Northern Spark Festival, The International Society for Improvised Music (ISIM), The Two Rivers Jazz Festival, The Society for Electro-Acoustic Music in the United States (SEAMUS), and The Spark Festival of Electronic Music.

Currently, Nick spends his time at home with his family and plays music. He has no hobbies.

Keys: Mark Siegenthaler is a Madison-area musician with several years of professional and academic experience in jazz piano and electronic music performance. He has played in several performing groups in the upper-Midwest and has appeared with prominent jazz artists including Oliver Lake, Geri Allen, and Jeff Coffin. Currently, he is involved in an exciting experimental trio called ARP of the Covenant, based out of Madison, WI. Mark has earned a Bachelor's degree in Music/Piano Performance at the University of Wisconsin - Platteville and a Masters degree in Improvisation (Piano) from the University of Michigan.

Bass: Brad Townsend is currently lecturer of double bass at the University of Wisconsin. His diverse performance experience encompasses jazz, orchestral, chamber and experimental. Recent collaborative performances and recordings include Arp of the Covenant, A.S.T.R.O (Anders Svanoes Teleporting Rhymic Orchestra), Mantis, BANZAT, Tomato Box, Madison Symphony and many others. Other performances/presentations include: The Heliotrope Festival, The Spark Festival of Electronic Music and guest presenter for WMEA.