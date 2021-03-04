ONLINE: Art + Abolition

media release: Join Arts + Literature Laboratory for Arts + Abolition: Building Our Future! a mixed-ages series highlighting the personal reflection, peer education, and action needed for effective mutual aid work. From writing letters to incarcerated members of our community to creating collaborative cookbooks focused on food justice, participants (ages 13 years - adult) will learn from a number of organizations in the region while rehearsing the kind of compassionate world we'd like to live in. See schedule below for the whole Art + Abolition calendar. Sign up for each free + sliding scale workshop individually. We hope you’ll join them all!

Art + Abolition Workshop Calendar, Thursdays, 6:00-7:30pm (find registration links here):

March 4 - Black and Pink Letter Writing

March 11 - Organizing Thought through Mutual Aid by Dean Spade

March 18 - Black and Pink Art Activity Zine

April 22 - Organizing Thought through Emergent Strategy by adrienne maree brown

April 29 - Tackling Food Insecurity with Cook it Forward

May 6 - Group Zine Making Session: Imagining a Police-Free Future

May 13 - Food Justice and Mutual Aid with Madison Community Fridges

May 20 - Finding Your Role: Combining Your Creativity with Community Organizing