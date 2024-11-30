Art and Craft Fair

media release: Join us for the VFW Post 7591 Craft Fair! 301 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison

Saturday, November 30th, 2024, 9 AM – 3 PM

Discover unique handmade items from over 45 vendors! Enjoy delicious BBQ and hotdogs for lunch, treat yourself at our bake sale, and take a chance on our basket raffle and 50/50 raffle!

This event is proudly sponsored by the VFW Post 7591 Auxiliary. Come support local artisans and enjoy a fun day out!

Contact: 608-712-2505 or 608-770-1220 (please leave a message).

Free admission