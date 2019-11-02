press release: The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library 37th annual Art & Craft Fair will be held on November 2 at the Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ninety-five vendors will be exhibiting a variety of handmade pieces such as wooden items, soap, glassware, and other novelty items just in time for holiday shopping. For shoppers who come with an appetite, they will be able to select sweets from the bake sale tables and purchase a delicious pulled pork or chicken salad sandwich for lunch.

Shoppers can enter the raffle for a chance to win a beautiful queen-size quilt made by a Cambridge quilter, a hand-stitched Hardanger table linen, two tickets to the Fireside Theatre, a $300 cash prize, and many other prizes donated by exhibitors and local businesses. Last year, 2300 people came to enjoy the event.

Admission is $2.00 and all proceeds benefit the Friends of the Cambridge Community Library. For more information visit www.cambridgelibraryfriends or on Facebook.