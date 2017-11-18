Saturday, November 18 • 10 am–8 pm; Sunday, November 19 • 10 am–4 pm

Announcing the MMoCA Art & Gift Fair, formerly known as the Holiday Art Fair. This refreshed and revitalized event will kick-off the new “Shine on Madison” downtown celebration. Inside the museum November 18 and 19, visitors will enjoy a fun-filled weekend of shopping over 70 artist booths, live music and dance performances, gourmet food vendor booths, and attractions for the whole family. Outside of the museum on Saturday, November 18, the downtown festival will offer dining options and carolers, an outdoor market, trolley rides, a window display contest, a special lighting ceremony at 6:08 pm, and many more wonderful winter-time experiences.

The MMoCA Art & Gift Fair is the weekend before Thanksgiving, well-timed for thoughtful holiday shopping. The Silent Auction will offer a delightful downtown package and a variety of artworks from the fair’s exhibitors. Those looking for objects with a bit of history will enjoy the Rediscovered Treasures & Art Sale. Watch for an invitation to the MMoCA Art & Gift Fair with details about the November 18 lighting ceremony and a special evening reception.