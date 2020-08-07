ONLINE: Art and Nature: An Illustrated Anthology of Nature Poetry

press release: Our writing workshops were so popular this spring that we’re bringing them back for the month of August!

These FREE classes are funded by the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy as part of our 25th Anniversary celebration. We charged a nominal fee for workshops in June, but have decided to go back to offering these classes at no charge for participants this month.

The online writing workshops are held in partnership with Troy Hess, the founder of On the Yahara Writing Center. Each class has a specific day and time, but can serve as either a "one-time" or ongoing series, depending on your schedule and interest level.

Art & Nature: An Illustrated Anthology of Nature Poetry, Every Friday, 10:30 AM - Noon

Organized around the seasons of the year, the poems celebrate not only the grandeur and magnificence of the world’s wild places but also the more subtle, unexpected, and everyday wonders. In this class we will celebrate the profound connection between visual art and poetry by taking a look and reading through some pairings of the two, and then trying it on our own.