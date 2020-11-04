RSVP for Art and Nature Poetry

media release: Fridays, November 6, 13, and 20, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Organized by season, the poems in Art and Nature: An Illustrated Anthology of Nature Poetry celebrate the grandeur of wild places and subtle everyday wonders. We will focus on the fall section of the book, reading W.S. Merwin, Marianne Moore, Rainer Marie Rilke, and others. We will discuss the connection between visual art and poetry and then create our own pairings. Instructor: Troy Hess. Free. Sign up for any or all sessions.

November 6 – register by November 4

November 13 – register by November 11

November 20 – register by November 18