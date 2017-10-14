Art and Soul: Reclaiming Your Creativity

press release:

Class size is limited to 10.

Led by John Mix, this is an art experience to calm your inner critic. Simple art materials will be used in an atmosphere of welcome where no judgment or criticism is allowed. All art-making is therapeutic but this one is even more so! Bring your curiosity and openness to listen to your heart.

John Mix, M.Div., M.A., has been creating art since 1986 and is a certified teacher of the Atira Transformation Process. He has led expressive art sessions for people in addiction recovery and prisons, as well as for the general public. He was a full time chaplain at the Dane County Jail from 2007-2015 and is now retired and living in Madison.

Reservations required. Please contact johnhmix@gmail.com for reservations.