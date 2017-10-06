press release:

Hello Madison! Art En Route Project is finally launching! Join us for the exhibition opening reception on Saturday, Oct 7, from 2-4PM. At this exhibition, you can view the physical works of Art En Route Project at Gallery 1308, Union South. Art En Route curates a cutting-edge exhibition through the junction of public art and public transportation in Madison.

ArtEnRouteProject.com

Art En Route Project pairs creative writers with visual artists to create uniquely commissioned works of art. The final, collaborative works presented at the exhibition will be photographed and installed on the exterior bus wraps of various Madison Metro Transit busses running throughout Madison from October 1st 2017 - January 20th, 2018.

Participating Dane County-based literary and visual artists are Michael Hirshon, Fabu Phillis Carter, Rebecca Kautz, Gwendolyn Rice, Holly Anne Burns, Caleb Weisnicht, Yeonhee Cheong, Antonio Byrd, Beth Racette, Heath Langreck, Jj D'Onofrio, Mackenzie Berry, Johnson Vaj, Claude Clayton-Smith, Ryan Haimerl, and Brad Foster.

An En Route is co-curated by Yusi Liu and Alex Polach from WUD Art Committee. The exhibition runs from October 6 - November 17, 2017.

We'll post more details on WUD Art page and here in the upcoming weeks. Please invite your family and friends to join us! Let's welcome autumn 2017 with public transportation and public art. Stay tuned!