Art Fair with Hemp Flair

media release: Canndigenous is hosting an “art with hemp flair” at the Kroghville Cannabis Market. The event will feature live music, food from Jakarta Food Cart, a 50/50 raffle, a live art demonstration and more. Saturday May 21, 12-6pm, Kroghville Oasis, N5942 County Rd O, Waterloo, WI 53594

Canndigenous is the Wisconsin-based, Native American-owned hemp producer behind a lineup of innovative CBD products made with certified organic hemp grown on its Wisconsin farm.

Canndigenous focuses on growing local, high-quality hemp and providing wellness products with a commitment to natural, organic, and sustainable practices. All Canndigenous hemp plants are rooted around tenets of love for family, support for community, respect for the natural world, and a commitment to doing everything, as the Ojibwe say, “in a good way.” Learn more about Canndigenous at Canndigenous.com.

Live Music schedule:

Uncle JIM 12-2pm

Def Sonic 2-3pm

Sortin' The Mail 3:30-6pm

And special guests JF Zastrow

Vendors at the Market will include: Canndigenous Bud Bar, Jen’s Endless Occasions, Grassy Barn, Zine’s by Jen, Carbon, CookieXChange, Tea’s Scrubs, Art by Madi and more.

The Canndigenous Bud Bar will be on-site throughout the day. A mobile bar serving CBD-only cannabis strains, the Bud Bar is headed up by a cannabis expert (“budtender”), and is a unique opportunity to share the fun of cannabis at the market, regardless of experience level.

Native Americans have historically experienced disproportionate levels of socio-economic challenges versus the greater population. Higher unemployment rates, lower median incomes, greater instances of substance abuse and drug addiction, and limited access to mental health support are but a few of the obstacles. Canndigenous seeks to employ Indigenous people and provides a product that can provide natural, safe, and beneficial wellness alternatives to harmful and addictive pharmaceuticals.

Canndigenous is an active member of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AICCW) who provided mentorship in developing the Canndigenous business plan and funding strategy. Since their inception in 1991, AICCW has remained committed to providing statewide advocacy, networking, one-to-one business management counseling and access to financial products and services to Wisconsin-based American Indian business people.

Canndigenous CBD products including hemp flower, pre-rolls and tinctures are currently available online (www.Canndigenous.com) and at Ripley Green’s retail location at 226 W. Main Street in historic Cambridge, Wisconsin.