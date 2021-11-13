Art & Gift Fair: Weekends

to

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Art & Gift Fair: Weekends at MMoCA are a festive new series of events that carry on the 50-year tradition of MMoCA organizing wintertime art fairs. The new Art & Gift Fair: Weekends at MMoCA are five consecutive 'mini art fairs' (aka 'pop-ups') taking place in The Shop, MMoCA’s reimagined interactive contemporary art space, which faces State Street. Each Weekend at MMoCA will feature a diverse mix of 10 artists and makers. In addition to fine art painters, printmakers, photographers, jewelers, and artists working in glass, fiber, metal, wood and ceramics, the Weekends at MMoCA will also showcase vendors offering body products, wearables, specialty foods, and more. Each of these Art & Gift Fair: Weekends at MMoCA are fundraisers for the Museum’s operations, exhibitions, and educational programs. Admission is free. Visitors are required to wear masks inside museum spaces.

Launching on Gallery Night, November 12, Art & Gift Fair: Weekends at MMoCA will continue each weekend through December 12.

Shopping Hours

Friday, November 12, 2021 4-9 PM

Then Saturdays and Sundays, November 13 through December 12; 12-6 PM

Info

Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-257-0158
to
to
to
to
to
