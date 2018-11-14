press release: The Art Guild Presents: Nomadic Roots

Wednesday, November 14, 7-9pm, Capitol Lakes, 333 W Main St.

Artwork By: Abby Showers, Madison Golden, Emma Leeper, Luna Johnson, Lexie Olson, Sara Griffin, Tierra Kloida, Hattie Grimm, Emma Wenmen, Ellie Braun, Taylor Noga, Kennedy McCarthy

Supreme Overlord: Yo Boi Eric Ford

The Art Guild is back! Join us for our second official show November 14th, at Capitol Lakes Senior Living starting in the first floor gallery and continuing up to the second floor Cafe. Come enjoy snacks, conversation, good times and great art!