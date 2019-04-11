Art in Bloom
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
press release:Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Celebrate the arrival of spring at Art in Bloom. Discover stunning art-inspired floral installations set among three floors of the Museum’s Collection Galleries. This annual event has something for everyone, from family activities to the popular fashion show. Venture into a world of art and flowers for a few hours—or all four days!
Daily Activities
- Collection Galleries filled with art-inspired floral arrangements
- Docent-led tours (Friday–Sunday, 10:30 a.m, noon, and 2:00 p.m.)
- Kohl’s Art Generation Studio for visitors of all ages (Thursday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.)
- Marketplace featuring work by local artists, home goods, and jewelry
- Presentations, workshops, and special programs
- Online auction
- Food and beverage options
- Art in Bloom Garden: filling Windhover Hall, a lush indoor garden and stunning floral installations create the perfect backdrop for this beautiful weekend experience
Info
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits & Events