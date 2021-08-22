Art in the Park: Busy Bee Buzz

press release: Join us for Art in the Park at the Lussier Family Heritage Center! No artistic talent needed, just the desire to have fun! We take the time to guide you step by step to complete your very own take home masterpiece.

All canvases come pre-traced by our artist instructor. If you would like a blank canvas, please mention that in the comments box at checkout. If meeting a friend(s) please list the name(s) of attendee(s) in the comments section so we can seat you together.

BYOB! Bring your own beverage to sip on while we paint in the park! Don't forget cups and to dress for the weather. Please arrive 20 minutes early so you have time to settle in and pour yourself a drink, class will start promptly at the start time.

Cost is $42/person and the class runs for 2 hours. This event will be located in the Lower Patio of the park.

**Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash and not disruptive.

Registration is Required