media release: Join the Lussier Family Heritage Center and Wine & Design for Art in the Park. Sit by a bonfire and knit a cozy chunky blanket. Enjoy hot apple cider, provided, or bring your favorite wine or beverage to sip on. Program cost includes all project supplies, instruction, and a portion goes to support programming at the Heritage Center. COVID-19 safety measure in place. Seats are limited to register today! $95.

