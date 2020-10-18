Art in the Park

RSVP

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join the Lussier Family Heritage Center and Wine & Design for Art in the Park. Sit by a bonfire and knit a cozy chunky blanket.  Enjoy hot apple cider, provided, or bring your favorite wine or beverage to sip on. Program cost includes all project supplies, instruction, and a portion goes to support programming at the Heritage Center. COVID-19 safety measure in place. Seats are limited to register today! $95.

Registration Page here.

Info

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events
RSVP
Google Calendar - Art in the Park - 2020-10-18 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art in the Park - 2020-10-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art in the Park - 2020-10-18 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art in the Park - 2020-10-18 13:00:00 ical