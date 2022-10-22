media release:

Saturday October 22nd,6:30pm CT, in welcoming Fatima Laster's Art Infused Justice presentation.Fatima is a self-taught interdisciplinary visual artist and owner-operator of 5 Points Art Gallery + Studios, a mixed-use art space in the 5 Points neighborhood on the north side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Laster's personal art practice employs various media and what she considers a hybrid of accessible, or non-traditional fine art materials, coupled with traditional art materials and found objects. Her practice aims to disarm and broaden the reach and understanding surrounding the themes of social, racial, and gender politics embedded within her compositions, inequities in which she also protests and activates the community about.

Fatima was the first Guest Curator for the history of Wisconsin Triennials at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art for the Ain't I A Woman exhibition of Black artists, until her withdrawal after the racist events that took place.

Register for a link to the talk. This event is hosted by The Racial Healing-Justice-Unity Bahá'í-inspired Series. For more information about the series: RHJU Description

Questions and inquiries: Contact Cherlynn Stevens at rhrj19@gmail.com