ONLINE: Art-Making for Self-Care

press release: Wednesday, July 22, noon:

Taylor Franklin, Program Director, Wheelhouse Studios, Wisconsin Union

Learn and experience the health benefits of creating art in this hands-on workshop brought to you by Taylor Franklin, M.A. in Art Education, Program Director of Wheelhouse Studios. Cortisol (a stress-related hormone) lowers significantly after just 45 minutes of making art. Join her to learn how art-making plays a role in self-care. All you need is paper (at least one piece, but several is ideal) and pen/pencil/marker for this session.

Taylor Franklin, Program Director of Wheelhouse Studios and UW-Madison Alum (M.A. Art Education, Art Ed. Teaching License), is a professional artist, dancer, and educator. With 16 years of experience as an art educator in higher education, community education, arts-based non-profits, and WI public schools, she is honored to offer her vivacious and empowering teaching methods to the UW community. Join her for light-hearted, non-intimidating art instruction that will leave you feeling open to the possibilities that your inner creativity can offer.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.