Art of Insects and Introspection

media release: FIRST FLOOR PROJECT SPACE Poet Heather Swan invites you to come celebrate the many crucial insects and tiny beings that populate our myths and make our ecosystems thrive through the group exhibition she has curated: Art of Insects and Interconnection.

Featured artists include: Jenny Angus, Lea Bradovich, John Hitchcock and Tilly Woodward.

These exhibitions will open on May 1 and run through June 22, 2024. The reception will take place on May 3 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM with additional programming planned throughout the course of this exhibition run.