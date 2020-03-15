RSVP for Art of Note

press release: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) will present the 2020 Art of Note Gala on March 21 from 6:00 to 10:00 pm at Monona Terrace in Madison, WI. This is the signature annual fundraising event for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras.

Gala attendees will be serenaded by string quartets, the WYSO Music Makers, and the WYSO Chamber Orchestra. With a silent auction, live auction, and lovely dinner, guests will be entertained all night long while supporting the world-class music education that is the WYSO hallmark. The MC for the evening will be John Stofflet from NBC15. All proceeds from the event will benefit the programs and scholarships of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased by March 15 at wysomusic.org/art-of-note.

WYSO is deeply grateful to our Art of Note Sponsors:

Presenting: Jun & Sandy Lee, Goldstein & Associates; Gold: Enrich Financial Partners; Silver: Coe and Paul Williams, U.S. Bank; Bronze: C.K. & Julie Chang, Doubletree by Hilton, Mary Gerbrig and William Houlihan, Merrill Lynch and Bank of America (Jayne Neuendorf), Farley’s House of Pianos, Oak Bank, Ward-Brodt Music; In-Kind: AlphaGraphics, Madison.

For more information: visit www.wysomusic.org/art-of-note

Saturday, March 21, 6:00 – 10:00 pm

Monona Terrace