press release: The Art of Teaching: Inspiring the Next Generation of Scientists

Tuesday, September 10, from 6–8:30 pm, Wisconsin Studio • Overture Center for the Arts • Madison

The Wisconsin Academy invites you to join us for an exploration of innovation in science education. The Art of Teaching will kick off with “The Deep Groove: A Sonic Journey into Earth’s Interior,” a multimedia performance by tadada Scientific Lab featuring UW–Madison geoscience professor Stephen Meyers and live musical ensemble Mr. Chair. The performance will be followed by a short reception and panel discussion with Myers and other leading science educators from Wisconsin, including Alan Attie, Stefan Debbert, and Christine Kelly.

Ticketed performance: 6:00 pm; Free Panel Discussion: 7:30 pm

Registration for “The Deep Groove” performance is $20 for the general public, $15 for Wisconsin Academy members, and free for students with a valid ID. Registration for just the panel discussion is free. Everyone is welcome to visit our James Watrous Gallery at 7:00 pm for a free reception.