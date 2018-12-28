Art of the Picture Book: Snowballs

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for songs, rhymes, and a featured picture book - then stay to make art inspired by the illustrations from the book! This class supports your child’s early literacy skills and creative expression. For children up to age 5. Registration begins 8/1. Register in person, online, or call 246-4548.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
